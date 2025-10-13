Peshawar bans private jirgas without police involvement

PESHAWAR: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Dr Mian Saeed announced on Sunday that private jirgas (traditional councils) are now prohibited across the city unless conducted with the official support of local police.

In a statement, CCPO noted that it had come to his attention that many residents were organizing private jirgas, a practice he deemed “completely wrong and unlawful.”

All Station House Officers (SHOs) have been ordered to prevent any unauthorized gatherings in their jurisdictions. They are also required to formally inform community elders and jirga leaders of the new policy.

The CCPO warned that anyone found organizing or participating in a private jirga without police sanction will face strict legal action.