Oct 13, 2025
Print Print 2025-10-13

PM briefs Nawaz about his visit to Malaysia

Muhammad Saleem Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 07:44am

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the entire nation stands united with the Pakistan Armed Forces in defence of the country.

He was talking to former Prime Minister and President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Nawaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday.

The Prime Minister briefed Nawaz Sharif in detail about his visit to Malaysia. He conveyed the well wishes of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif said bilateral relations between Pakistan and Malaysia, especially economic cooperation, are touching new heights.

The Prime Minister also briefed Nawaz Sharif about his upcoming visit to Egypt. The meeting included discussions on provocations from Afghanistan. Pakistan’s armed forces effective and decisive response against Afghanistan’s aggression was commended on the occasion.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

economic cooperation bilateral relations PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan and Malaysia

