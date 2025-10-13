40 Pak varsities earn place in THEWUR for 2026

ISLAMABAD: More than 40 universities from Pakistan have earned a place in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings (THEWUR) for 2026, with Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad securing a spot among the top 500 global institutions.

The annual rankings, released by THEWUR for 2026, assess universities across 18 indicators, including teaching quality, research output, employability, and sustainability.

These metrics are integral to the rankings’ credibility and global recognition, influencing the international reputation of institutions and their academic standing.

Quaid-e-Azam University is the only Pakistani institution to break into the top 500, a notable achievement amid increasing competition from global universities.

Other institutions; however, have been positioned in the broader ranges of the rankings. Bahauddin Zakariya University, Air University, COMSATS University Islamabad, Government College University Faisalabad, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Sukkur IBA University, University of Lahore, and the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore all fall within the 601-800 range.

The Times Higher Education report emphasised that its rankings are based on “carefully calibrated performance indicators,” which provide a “balanced comparison” of institutions worldwide.

The rankings are considered a key reference point for students, academics, and policymakers globally.

This year’s edition includes 2,191 universities from 115 countries and territories. Alongside the 601-800 group, 15 Pakistani institutions found themselves in the 801-1000 category.

These include Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Capital University of Science and Technology, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Government College University Lahore, International Islamic University Islamabad, Iqra University, Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, University of Central Punjab, University of Engineering and Technology Taxila, University of Gujrat, University of Malakand, University of Management and Technology, and the University of the Punjab.

In addition, 10 institutions were placed in the 1,001-1,200 band, including Bahria University, Hazara University Mansehra, Institute of Space Technology, PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, Riphah International University, University of Haripur, University of Education Lahore, University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar, University of Okara, and the University of Peshawar.

Pakistani universities also secured rankings in the 1,201-1,500 and 1,501+ bands, though these placements reflect the considerable challenges many institutions face in competing on the global academic stage.

While the rankings indicate a growing presence for Pakistan’s higher education sector, experts have pointed to the need for significant investment in research, teaching, and infrastructure to improve the country’s standing in future editions.

The 2026 rankings, covering a broad spectrum of higher learning institutions, reflect a diverse global academic landscape, with Pakistan continuing its journey to carve out a more prominent place within the international education community.

