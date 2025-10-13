BML 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
35pc flood survey completed in Punjab

APP Published October 13, 2025

LAHORE: On the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the largest flood damage survey in Punjab’s history has been launched to assess the impact of recent flooding across the province.

More than 2,200 survey teams are actively working in flood-affected districts, with 35 percent of the overall survey completed so far.

According to a document from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), significant progress has been made in several districts. In Sahiwal, 88 percent of the survey has been completed, followed by 78 percent in Okara, 75 percent in Lahore, 70 percent in Sheikhupura, and 60 percent in Nankana Sahib. Other districts are also showing steady progress, including 58 percent in Bahawalnagar, 55 percent in Wazirabad, 54 percent in Mandi Bahauddin, 46 percent in Sargodha, and 39 percent in Hafizabad.

PDMA Punjab reported that data on 264,000 flood victims has been collected to date. In addition, survey teams have identified more than 726,000 acres of flood-affected agricultural land.

The survey teams have also assessed damage to 74,638 houses, which include both fully and partially affected structures. Teams are continuing their work in floodplain areas to gather comprehensive damage data.

According to the PDMA, the process of financial assistance for affected families will begin on October 17, in line with the Chief Minister’s instructions.

