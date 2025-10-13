KP CM’s slot: Nomination papers of all candidates accepted

PESHAWAR: The nomination papers of all candidates contesting the election for the post of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister — including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) nominee Sohail Afridi — have been accepted, officials confirmed on Sunday.

A total of four candidates are in the race for the province’s top slot: Sohail Afridi from the PTI, Maulana Lutfur Rehman from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Arbab Zark from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Sardar Shah Jehan Yousaf from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Sources said that the scrutiny process of the nomination papers has been completed, and the final list of candidates has been issued.

With this, all eyes are now on the upcoming assembly session for the chief minister’s election, where political manoeuvring between the treasury and opposition benches has intensified.

Earlier, candidates of various parties in Peshawar submitted nomination papers, and scrutiny was completed by 4pm the same day.

Speaking to the media after submitting his papers, PTI’s Sohail Afridi said the election for the chief minister would be held strictly in accordance with the constitution. He added that he would present his policy statement on the assembly floor and cautioned that “no external interference should occur in the process”.

Meanwhile, Dr Abdullah announced his withdrawal from the contest.

According to sources, JUI-F had initially nominated Maulana Lutfur Rehman, while the PML-N had put forward Dr Ibadullah Khan as its candidate.

However, the opposition alliance later reached a consensus on Maulana Lutfur Rehman’s candidacy.

Speaking to reporters, Maulana Ataur Rehman had said that opposition parties would field their own candidate for the chief minister’s slot, which was their constitutional and democratic right.

After the initial process of filing of nomination papers, a close contest is expected in the provincial assembly.