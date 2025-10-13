BML 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
October 13, 2025

Twin cities begin returning to normalcy

Fazal Sher Published October 13, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Life in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi began to return to partial normalcy on Sunday, as authorities reopened major roads and restored mobile internet services that had been suspended amid a march by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in support of Palestinians.

Despite the easing of restrictions, TLP supporters continued their march towards the federal capital for a third consecutive day. Authorities reopened the M2 and M3 motorways, along with several major roads connecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi with other parts of the country.

In Islamabad, roads such as Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue, Seventh Avenue, Korang Road to Bani Gala, Jinnah Road to Park Road, Garden Avenue to Tulip Banquet Hall, and Fazal-i-Haq Road have been reopened. Other reopened routes include Embassy Road, Nazimuddin Road, and parts of Ninth Avenue from JUP to Shaheen Chowk via internal access from Margalla Road.

However, entry points to Islamabad’s Red Zone remain closed, with Margalla Road being the only accessible route. Suharwardy Road, from Serena Hotel to Aabpara also remains blocked, as does the route from Jinnah Square Flyover to Serena.

The Expressway is now open between Zero Point and Khanna, and Margalla Road is accessible from Golra to Trail Three and from the E-11 Flyover to F-6 Hill Road.

According to Rawalpindi police, of the 43 locations that were previously blocked, six have been fully reopened and 35 partially cleared. Faizabad remains completely shut for the third consecutive day. However, traffic is flowing smoothly on Khanna Pul, Kurri Road, Jhelum Road, Kutchery Chowk, and Sawan Bridge. Chakri Interchange, Fateh Jang Toll Plaza, Thalian Interchange, Chungi No. 26, and T-Chowk Rawat have also reopened.

Due to road blockages, residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi faced severe difficulties in reaching workplaces, hospitals, schools, and businesses during the last three days. Commercial activities were also heavily disrupted as the transportation of goods came to a halt. However, with the removal of barriers and the restoration of transport routes, supply chains have now resumed, and goods are once again reaching markets and commercial centres across the twin cities.

TLP spokesperson Usman Naushahi told the media that protesters were still stationed in Muridke and Sadhoke and had not yet resumed their movement towards the capital.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Liaqat Baloch spoke to Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday. According to the JI spokesperson, the two discussed the ongoing TLP march and its impact on the province. Baloch urged the Punjab government to initiate dialogue with the protesters to reach a peaceful resolution.

Separately, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah appealed to the TLP leadership to call off their march, urging them to support the government and armed forces during the current situation. He noted that both political and religious leaders had raised concerns over the protest and emphasized the need for unity among the country’s leadership.

