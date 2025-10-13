Provincial govt establishes child protection unit at Swabi

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa set up a Child Protection Unit (CPU) in District Swabi, marking a major step toward protecting vulnerable children and strengthening the provincial child protection system.

Shakeel Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Swabi, opened the ceremony by welcoming guests and reaffirming the district administration’s commitment to safeguarding children’s rights and ensuring timely support for those at risk.

He highlighted that the CPU will serve as a dedicated hub for case management, referral, and coordination with education, health, police, and social welfare departments.

Radoslaw Rzehak, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Peshawar, congratulated the KP government and commended Swabi’s leadership in operationalizing the CPU.

He emphasized UNICEF’s continued partnership with the province to strengthen protection services, community engagement, and rapid response for children in distress.

Ijaz Muhammad Khan, Chief Protection Officer, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection & Welfare Commission (KPCPWC), noted that Swabi has been a pioneer in child protection efforts since 2022, addressing cases of abuse, neglect, and exploitation. He called for strong inter-departmental collaboration so that no child remains unprotected.

Sohail Ahmad, Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF Peshawar, stressed the importance of integrated referral mechanisms, noting that issues like abuse and neglect are often identified in schools, health facilities, and police stations.

He encouraged greater public awareness of the 1121 Child Protection Helpline to ensure children and families can access support quickly.

Jennifer Melton, Chief of Child Protection, UNICEF Pakistan, applauded the KP government’s commitment to building a sustainable, system-driven response for child protection.

She noted that the province has shown vision and leadership by pioneering the Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010 and expanding CPUs to reach vulnerable children. Jennifer emphasized that preventing abuse and responding early requires strong community structures, empowered local actors, and close coordination with schools, health facilities, and law enforcement.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, KP Minister for Social Welfare, Special Education & Women Empowerment Department, delivered the keynote address.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to an integrated, whole-of-government approach where education, health, police, and social welfare work together to protect every child.

“Our vision is a province where every child grows up safe, protected, and able to thrive. By expanding Child Protection Units and strengthening referral pathways like the 1121 Helpline, we are ensuring that no child is left unseen or unsupported,” the Minister stated.

He thanked UNICEF and all partner organizations for their technical and strategic support, emphasizing that the provincial government will continue to expand CPUs across all districts and empower community structures to act as the first line of defence for children at risk.

