BML 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.33%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.97%)
DCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.04%)
DGKC 238.88 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-2.82%)
FCCL 55.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.15%)
FFL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
GCIL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
HUBC 209.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-0.92%)
KEL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
LOTCHEM 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
MLCF 102.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-2.81%)
NBP 201.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.71%)
PAEL 54.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.69%)
PIAHCLA 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.89%)
POWER 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
PPL 185.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-2.38%)
PREMA 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.94%)
PRL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.31%)
PTC 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.09%)
SNGP 125.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.92%)
SSGC 40.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.23%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
TREET 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.66%)
TRG 76.65 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.98%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
BR100 16,763 Decreased By -284.2 (-1.67%)
BR30 52,906 Decreased By -1244 (-2.3%)
KSE100 160,201 Decreased By -2897.1 (-1.78%)
KSE30 49,180 Decreased By -1004.1 (-2%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-13

Highway for trade with western China and Afghanistan: NHA awards Rs282bn worth projects to FWO

Safdar Rasheed Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 07:25am

LAHORE: Pakistan’s National Highway Authority (NHA) has awarded contracts worth over Rs 282 billion to the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) to upgrade a strategic highway vital for trade with western China and Afghanistan.

The project will dualise and rehabilitate key sections of the 790-km National Highway 25 (N-25), an artery connecting the southern port of Karachi with the Chaman border crossing.

All sections are scheduled for completion within two years, according to official documents.

While not a direct part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the N-25 upgrade is considered essential for strengthening CPEC’s western route and facilitating future trans-Afghan trade.

According to documents, the awarded contracts, cover several segments. These include the 278-km Karachi-Khuzdar section and the 187-km stretch between Kararo and Chaman.

Strategically, the N-25 connects Pakistan’s deep-sea ports with its northern land routes. The city of Khuzdar serves as a critical junction linking the N-25 with the M-8 motorway, which extends westward to Gwadar Port, the centerpiece of the multi-billion dollar CPEC initiative.

The upgrades are expected to create an integrated transport network across Balochistan province, linking both Karachi and Gwadar ports.

The northern Kuchlak-Chaman section is a primary trade gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia, a role expected to grow as Pakistan and China discuss extending CPEC into Afghanistan.

According to Gwadar Pro the project aligns with a new five-year “Action Plan” announced after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Beijing. The plan calls for transforming Gwadar Port into a regional connectivity hub and leveraging it for trade with Afghanistan and Central Asia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

China Pakistan Trade Afghanistan CPEC NHA FWO Highway

Comments

200 characters

Highway for trade with western China and Afghanistan: NHA awards Rs282bn worth projects to FWO

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

KSE-100 recovers partially after sharp plunge amid Pak-Afghan border tensions

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

KSA urges restraint

PM to visit Egypt to attend peace summit

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, as Trump heads to Israel

Pakistan’s National Foods divests majority stake in A1 Bags and Supplies

Oil rebounds 1% after sharp losses on US-China tensions

President, PM condemn unprovoked border attacks

Torkham border closed

Read more stories