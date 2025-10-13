Punjab Mass International Theatre Festival shines at Alhamra

LAHORE: As the sun set over the artistic skyline of Lahore, Alhamra Arts Council continued to throb with energy, intellect, and emotion on the third day of the Punjab Mass International Theatre Festival 2025, an event redefining cultural dialogue through performance, philosophy, and shared expression.

The day began with a pantomime workshop titled “Crossing the Boundaries of Languages – Telling Stories with the Art of Pantomime,” conducted by celebrated German artist Christian H Schröter at Adbi Baithak, Alhamra the Mall. Young students and emerging performers were introduced to a world where silence becomes eloquent, and every gesture speaks volumes.

Schröter explored pantomime as a universal language, one where the body narrates, emotions sculpt the story, and expression knows no borders. The session proved an awakening experience for many, offering them their “first step toward mastery.”

Later in the afternoon, the festival presented a profound panel discussion on “Social Change Through Theatre and Its Challenges.”

The dialogue featured distinguished theatre voices Naveed Shahzad and Dr Khalid Butt, moderated by Prof Dr Ahmad Bilal. The conversation explored theatre’s timeless power to provoke thought, question injustice, and inspire reform.

“Theatre doesn’t merely highlight problems, it imagines their solutions and paints the possibility of a better world,” said Naveed Shahzad, emphasizing theatre’s role in awakening hope and collective responsibility.

“The stage transforms what we hear into what we see, Shuneedan ki baad maanaand deedan,” reflected Dr Khalid Butt, underscoring the medium’s visceral impact.

The session reaffirmed that every performance, every line delivered on stage, becomes a mirror to society, reminding us that true change begins from within.

As evening embraced Alhamra, the French theatre company La Volga held audiences spellbound with their poetic masterpiece “Monsieur et Madame O.” The visually enchanting performance, blending mime and movement, unfolded the tender and humorous story of a couple lost in the rhythm of daily life. Its delicate choreography, whimsical gestures, and emotional depth earned a thunderous ovation, a testament to theatre’s universal heartbeat.

Adding to the night’s brilliance, Maas Foundation’s production “Permasher Singh” brought to life a deeply human story of resilience and compassion, exploring themes of loss, loyalty, and shared destiny. The play’s gripping narrative and emotional truth reaffirmed theatre’s role as a mirror of humanity’s conscience.

Alhamra’s vibrant courtyards and gardens transformed into a cultural fairground, with food stalls, folk music corners, and art displays keeping the festival’s spirit alive deep into the night. Every corner echoed with laughter, applause, and the warmth of communal experience.

Executive Director Alhamra, Mahboob Alam, shared his reflections: “Theatre is not merely an art form; it is the conscience of a civilization. Through it, we learn to see, feel, and heal as a society. Alhamra stands committed to nurturing this dialogue where creativity and awareness walk hand in hand.”

Looking ahead, October 13 promises another day of captivating performances, including “Tu Kon?” by GC Dramatic Club and Theatre Republic Pakistan, “Ekthesis” by Terr Arte, Greece, and “Junoon” by AKS Theatre, Pakistan. A thought-provoking panel discussion on “Society and Performing Arts” will feature renowned intellectuals Asghar Nadeem Syed, Naveed Shahzad, and Adeel Hashmi, examining how art shapes the collective human narrative.

The Punjab Mass International Theatre Festival, hosted under the patronage of the Government of Punjab, continues at Alhamra until October 15, celebrating the transformative power of theatre — where empathy becomes art, and art becomes a movement.

