S M Tanveer condemns Taliban’s aggression

LAHORE: In a resolute show of support, S. M. Tanveer, a prominent FPCCI leader, has condemned unprovoked cross-border attacks by the Afghan Taliban and praised the Pakistan Army’s response to the attacks.

“Pakistan’s business community stands firmly behind our armed forces, who are the guardians of our nation’s security and stability,” Tanveer said in a statement. “We commend their sacrifices and bravery in the face of terrorism and express our unwavering support for their efforts to keep our country safe.”

Tanveer specifically condemned the terrorist outfits Fitna Al Khwarij and Fitna Al Hindustan for using Afghan soil to carry out anti-Pakistan activities. “Using Afghan territory to launch attacks on Pakistan is a blatant violation of international norms and principles of good neighbourliness,” he said. “We urge the international community to take notice of these terrorist outfits and their sponsors.”

He deplored that tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated due to recent border skirmishes. However, he supported the Pakistan Army’s efforts to maintain national security. “We will stand with the Pakistan Army in every thick and thin,” Tanveer emphasized. “Together, we will overcome the challenges posed by terrorism and work towards a more prosperous and secure future for our great nation.”

He said the business community of Pakistan fully supports the country’s security forces in promoting national stability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025