CM condemns Afghanistan’s unprovoked aggression

Published October 13, 2025

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif strongly condemned Afghanistan’s unprovoked aggression against Pakistan, and paid rich tribute to Pakistan Army for bravely responding to Afghan aggression. She said, “Pakistan Army is the torch-bearer of honor, pride, determination and dignity of the entire nation. It has responded to Afghan aggression with courage, wisdom and national unity as always.”

She said that Pakistan’s borders are a sacred trust whose protection is the duty of every Pakistani. She added that response to Afghan aggression is a message that Pakistan Army is a guarantor of peace, not a sign of weakness. She highlighted that 120 million people of Punjab are standing as a lead-lined wall with their brave forces.

She underscored, “We want peace, but there will be no compromise on the integrity of Pakistan or the safety of its citizens.”

Pakistan Army condemns Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Afghanistan aggression

