Pak-Saudi JBC’s visit: Remarkable economic benefits achieved: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif noted that her efforts to attract Saudi investment in Punjab has bore fruits as a historic MoU has been signed in this regard on the arrival of a delegation of Pak-Saudi Joint Business Council in Punjab.

A grand ceremony to sign Pak-Saudi MoU was held in front of Alamgiri Gate of Badshahi Mosque, and was witnessed both by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Chairman Pak-Saudi Joint Business Council, Prince Mansoor bin Muhammad bin Saad Al Saud.

She said that Saudi investors had expressed interest in investing in seven major sectors in Special Economic Zones and Industrial Zones in Punjab. These sectors include real estate development and hospitality. They have also expressed interest in joint venture in healthcare infrastructure, besides showing readiness to invest in mines, minerals, transport, logistics and agriculture.

The chief minister said that they would also collaborate with Saudi investors for the development of livestock and aquaculture.

She added, “Punjab is the best place to invest, we want to make the province an industrial hub by providing facilities and support to Saudi investors.”

She highlighted that Punjab’s natural and mineral resources are real economic treasures and the government wants to take full advantage of them. Participants of the delegation expressed satisfaction over economic vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif as she vowed that the focal agency of Punjab government would communicate and support Saudi investors and companies. She also agreed to adopt a fast track process instead of the traditional timeline-based system to effectively implement Pak-Saudi investment agreement immediately.

