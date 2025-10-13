Afghanistan’s soil being used against Pakistan: JI chief

PESHAWAR: Chief of the Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman on Sunday in his message to Afghan Taliban said that India can’t be a well wisher of you adding doesn’t believe on India as it can’t be a friend of Muslims.

Addressing a Gaza March in Peshawar’s Kabotar Chowk at Ring road Sunday, the JI Chief said that Afghanistan soil is being used against Pakistan.

He urged the Afghan Taliban, India can’t be your benevolent stressing them not to believe India either.

He suggested Pakistan and Afghanistan to adopt a joint strategy against the terrorism while emphasized Afghanistan not to sell its independence and sovereignty.

He stressed the Afghan government it should behave responsibly adding that if any bad time were gripped Afghanistan then India would not support it instead it would celebrate.

He urged the Afghan government it should not allow its land to be used against Pakistan while he said that his party all prepared to play its role settling the matters between the two brotherly neighbouring Islamic countries.

The JI Chief said that we are a ideological nation while the JI organized the people in whole of Pakistan.

Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman said that the JI is the only solution for bring a revolution in the country.

He said that we would start our struggle for changing the system of the country from Minar-e-Pakistan.

On the education system in Pakistan, the JI Chief said that the education is being divided among classes.