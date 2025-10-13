BML 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
BOP 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.33%)
CPHL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
DCL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.7%)
DGKC 238.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.93 (-2.82%)
FCCL 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.1%)
FFL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
GCIL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
HUBC 209.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.95%)
KEL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
KOSM 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.8%)
LOTCHEM 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
MLCF 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.87%)
NBP 201.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.2%)
PAEL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.56%)
PIAHCLA 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
POWER 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.67%)
PPL 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.58%)
PREMA 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.13%)
PRL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.14%)
PTC 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.82%)
SNGP 125.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.03%)
SSGC 40.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.2%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
TREET 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
TRG 76.64 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.97%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
BR100 16,790 Decreased By -257.6 (-1.51%)
BR30 53,015 Decreased By -1134.6 (-2.1%)
KSE100 160,246 Decreased By -2852.1 (-1.75%)
KSE30 49,190 Decreased By -995 (-1.98%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-13

Electrical accidents: IESCO chief stresses strict adherence to safety measures

Press Release Published 13 Oct, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Executive Officer of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood, in his statement regarding safety importance, emphasized that protecting the lives of IESCO line staff and valued consumers from electrical accidents is one of the company’s foremost professional responsibilities.

He stated that human life is a beautiful gift from Allah Almighty, and it is our collective duty to value and protect it. He directed all line staff to strictly adhere to safety procedures and ensure the use of safety equipment such as rubber gloves, boots, safety belts, helmets, face shields, beepers, and other protective gear while performing duties. Work on electric lines should only commence after confirming that the line is properly earthed and dead from both ends. In case of unfavorable weather conditions, work must be postponed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IESCO electrical accidents Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood

Comments

200 characters

Electrical accidents: IESCO chief stresses strict adherence to safety measures

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

KSE-100 recovers partially after sharp plunge amid Pak-Afghan border tensions

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

KSA urges restraint

PM to visit Egypt to attend peace summit

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, as Trump heads to Israel

Pakistan’s National Foods divests majority stake in A1 Bags and Supplies

Oil rebounds 1% after sharp losses on US-China tensions

President, PM condemn unprovoked border attacks

Torkham border closed

Read more stories