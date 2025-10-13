Electrical accidents: IESCO chief stresses strict adherence to safety measures

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Executive Officer of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood, in his statement regarding safety importance, emphasized that protecting the lives of IESCO line staff and valued consumers from electrical accidents is one of the company’s foremost professional responsibilities.

He stated that human life is a beautiful gift from Allah Almighty, and it is our collective duty to value and protect it. He directed all line staff to strictly adhere to safety procedures and ensure the use of safety equipment such as rubber gloves, boots, safety belts, helmets, face shields, beepers, and other protective gear while performing duties. Work on electric lines should only commence after confirming that the line is properly earthed and dead from both ends. In case of unfavorable weather conditions, work must be postponed.

