HCSTSI underscores need for awareness ahead of trade system digitalisation

HYDERABAD: Acting President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI), Ahmed Idrees Chohan, has stated that before fully digitalizing the national trade system, the government must ensure adequate awareness, training, and confidence-building among traders.

He said that a trading structure that has been operating for over 78 years in a conventional manner cannot be changed overnight. “This transformation requires time, understanding, and the restoration of mutual trust between the government and the business community,” he added. Chohan was addressing members of the Hyderabad Electronic Market delegation during their visit to the Chamber.

Chohan assured the delegation that the Chamber will take up traders’ legitimate concerns with customs authorities and other relevant departments to protect the electronic market traders from unnecessary troubles and financial losses. He reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for business growth and smooth commercial activities.

On this occasion, President of the Electronic Market, Sohail Qureshi, along with other representatives, expressed deep concern over the harassment of traders by customs officials. He said that electronic items are being intercepted in transit, and despite presenting valid invoices and required documents, officials often demand additional papers or seize goods by declaring them smuggled items. “Such actions have created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among traders, making it increasingly difficult to continue business operations,” he lamented.

Qureshi further highlighted that locally manufactured electronic products from Punjab and other provinces are being supplied to Hyderabad in large quantities, yet local traders are being asked to produce sales tax slips for those goods as well. He pointed out that no clear government guidelines or policies exist to address this issue, and demanded that a uniform national policy be introduced to protect traders from unnecessary harassment and confusion.

Speaking on the occasion, Co-Convener of the Chamber’s FBR Subcommittee, Arif Memon, said that like the rest of the world, Pakistan is rapidly moving towards a digitalized system of trade and taxation. He advised traders to adopt transparent and lawful business practices and ensure that only goods with proper invoices and legal documents are kept in their shops. He noted that government policies are becoming increasingly stringent in this regard, making compliance essential.

Memon announced that the Chamber would soon hold a meeting with customs authorities to present all concerns of the electronic market traders. He further informed that a joint liaison committee will be established between the department and the Chamber to ensure timely identification and resolution of such issues.

In conclusion, Ahmed Idrees Chohan reaffirmed that the Hyderabad Chamber strongly opposes the sale of smuggled goods and appeals to both traders and the government to take effective measures for its prevention. He urged the government to launch an awareness campaign before implementing digital systems across all commercial sectors to build mutual understanding and confidence among the business community.

