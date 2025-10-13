BML 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
Oct 13, 2025
Business & Finance

Courier service launches ‘Leopards Wallet’

Press Release Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 07:48am

KARACHI: Leopards Courier Services has launched Leopards Wallet, a secure and innovative digital payment solution powered by Neem. The launch was officially kicked off with the creation of the first Leopards Wallet for Founder & Chairman, Jehangir Shahid, at a ceremony held at Leopard House, Karachi.

Leopards Wallet is designed to empower the Nationwide Ecommerce Merchants with real-time settlements, seamless withdrawals, and efficient financial management. The solution brings together Leopards’ logistics expertise and Neem’s fintech capabilities to build a smarter, faster, and more inclusive financial ecosystem for Pakistan’s merchants.

