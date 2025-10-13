BML 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
SU conducts pre-entry test

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2025 05:59am

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh, Jamshoro conducted the pre-entry test for Bachelor’s degree programmes for the academic year 2026 on Sunday.

As many as 9,341 candidates including 1,801 female students appeared in the first phase of entrance test, out of a total of 22000 aspirants for almost 11000 seats. The test started at 10:30am and lasted 90 minutes.

Candidates from 14 districts of Sindh including Dadu, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Karachi, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Khairpur, Larkana, Matiari, Naushero Feroze, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur and Sukkur, as well as, from other provinces took the test.

SU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Fateh Muhammad Marri expressed satisfaction over the arrangements of the test.

He noted that the number of candidates this year was higher than in the previous year, which showed students’ and their parents’ trust in the standard of education maintained by the institution.

However, according to Director of the Sindh University Testing Centre Dr Aftab Chandio, the results of the first phase of the entry test will be released the same day. The second phase of the pre-entry test will be held on October 19.

