FBL and Patients’ Aid Foundation participate in ‘Bike-a-Cause 2025’

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), in collaboration with Patients’ Aid Foundation (PAF), participated in the second edition of Bike-A-Cause 2025, a community-driven cycling event aimed at supporting women battling breast cancer. The initiative reflects Faysal Bank’s ongoing commitment to wellbeing, women empowerment, and social responsibility.

Bike-A-Cause is a fundraising initiative that brings together the corporate sector and cycling community to champion the fight against breast cancer.

Senior management from Faysal Bank actively took part in the event, reinforcing the Bank’s dedication to causes that promote health and community care. The shield distribution ceremony was held at the CyberKnife facility at JPMC, where participants were recognized for their support and solidarity.

