BML 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
BOP 31.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
CPHL 88.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.58%)
DCL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.63%)
DGKC 238.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.82 (-3.18%)
FCCL 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.68%)
FFL 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
GCIL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.4%)
HUBC 209.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.03%)
KEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
LOTCHEM 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
MLCF 102.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.37%)
NBP 200.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.57%)
PAEL 53.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.15%)
PIAHCLA 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
POWER 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.96%)
PPL 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.58%)
PREMA 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PRL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
PTC 38.11 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.31%)
SNGP 125.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-2.2%)
SSGC 40.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.35%)
TELE 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.86%)
TREET 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
TRG 76.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.78%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.73%)
BR100 16,859 Decreased By -189.1 (-1.11%)
BR30 53,244 Decreased By -906.2 (-1.67%)
KSE100 160,930 Decreased By -2168.1 (-1.33%)
KSE30 49,430 Decreased By -754.3 (-1.5%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-13

District Central: uplift projects inaugurated

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government, Housing and Town Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, along with Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani, inaugurated several development projects in District Central, including the Sports and Culture Centre, Karimabad Underpass, and the rehabilitation of Amir Khusro Road and adjoining streets.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasir Shah emphasised that all stakeholders must play their part for the development of the province including Karachi. Following the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and the directives of Chief Minister Sindh, he expressed willingness to collaborate with all political parties— including Jamaat-e-Islami, PTI, MQM, and all elected local representatives— provided the aim is the megacity’s progress and public relief.

He stressed that the Sindh government is committed to resolving public issues and welcomed identification and resolution of problems.

Shah pointed out that Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan, contributing about 70 percent of the national revenue, but receives very little in return. “Look at the federal budget share for Sindh. Is a single BRT project enough? Other provinces receive more development funds compared to Sindh,” he remarked.

He highlighted that provincial roads in other provinces are constructed by the National Highway Authority, but not in Sindh. The Sukkur-Karachi motorway is yet to be built.

Regarding the Red Line BRT, Nasir Shah said the issue remains, but Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon has taken strict notice of the poor condition of adjacent roads and directed immediate repairs.

During visit to Karimabad, he acknowledged delays caused by utility-related issues and assured regular monitoring of the underpass construction with relevant officials.

To a question on national security, Nasir Shah stated that the nation stands united with its armed forces, which have made significant sacrifices against terrorism. Pakistan responded forcefully to terrorism originating from Afghanistan and now calls for ceasefire talks are under way. He emphasised the necessity to eliminate terrorists and their hideouts.

He warned that no leniency will be shown regarding illegal constructions and water theft. He thanked the Corps Commander Karachi and related departments for removing obstacles in completing the second phase of Shahrah-e-Bhutto, promising relief for those involved in the project.

However, Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani said the Chief Minister’s team is actively working for the megacity’s development and stressed that cooperation among all elected representatives is key to beautifying Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Saeed Ghani Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Bilawal Bhutto Karimabad underpass

Comments

200 characters

District Central: uplift projects inaugurated

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

KSE-100 recovers partially after sharp plunge amid Pak-Afghan border tensions

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

KSA urges restraint

PM to visit Egypt to attend peace summit

Oil rebounds 1% after sharp losses on US-China tensions

President, PM condemn unprovoked border attacks

Torkham border closed

Pak-Afghan border: 23 soldiers martyred, 200 militants killed

Shahtaj Sugar Mills announces COD for its power plant

Read more stories