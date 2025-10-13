BML 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
LGs—devolution on hold

Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 06:40am

EDITORIAL: The idea of government at the grassroots — a defining feature of functional democracies — has consistently failed to gain favour with our elected governments. This third tier of governance continues to be treated as an afterthought, in clear violation of constitutional obligations.

Article 140-A of the Constitution requires each province to establish a local government system and devolve political, administrative, and financial responsibilities to it.

Additionally, Section 219(4) binds the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold LG elections within 120 days of the expiry of the previous local bodies’ term. Yet these provisions have been routinely flouted.

In Punjab, the last elected LGs were prematurely dissolved by the then PTI government in April 2019. Though reinstated by the Supreme Court, their term formally ended in December 2021. Fresh elections were scheduled for April 2022. However, nearly three years later, Punjab still lacks elected local bodies.

In the interim, the provincial government amended LG laws no fewer than five times, each time further delaying the electoral process.

The ECP has now announced its intent to hold elections under the Punjab Local Government Act, 2022, with constituency delimitation work already beginning on October 9 and polling planned for the last week of December. But doubts remain. Notably, a similar promise was made in early 2022.

At the time, the provincial government repeatedly sought delays under the pretext of legal amendments, and the ECP obliged. According to its own records, the ECP conducted three rounds of delimitations between June 2020 and December 2022, even issuing a fourth schedule in June 2023 — only to withdraw it at the Punjab government’s request.

Now, yet again, there are reports that the provincial government may seek postponement of elections, citing population displacement due to recent floods. While humanitarian concerns are valid, they must not become a blanket excuse for ignoring a constitutional duty. Elections can — and should — be held in phases, beginning with unaffected districts and gradually extending to those more seriously impacted.

At the heart of the issue lies the political elite’s intense aversion to cede power to the community level. Even when local bodies’ elections are held, the resulting governments are denied meaningful authority. Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have fulfilled the legal requirement of holding LG elections, but have failed to grant them the administrative and financial autonomy necessary to function effectively.

This persistent undermining of the third tier governance should cease. For any real improvement in governance, provincial governments must stop treating LGs as optional. Constitutional provisions ought to be implemented in both letter and spirit. Delaying elections in Punjab — yet again — would be a violation of the law, and a serious blow to democratic development. It is imperative therefore to stop making excuses, and empower the people where it matters the most: at the grassroots.

