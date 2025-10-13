Begin secures global streaming rights for Pakistan Idol

KARACHI: Begin, the UAE-based OTT platform, has acquired the global streaming rights for Pakistan Idol, one of South Asia’s most celebrated music reality formats. The move marks a major step in Begin’s strategy to bring South Asian entertainment to international audiences while amplifying local talent on a global stage.

Produced under license from Fremantle, the global entertainment powerhouse behind the Idol franchise, Pakistan Idol continues the legacy of one of the world’s most successful television formats. The show has been instrumental in discovering new voices and spotlighting the remarkable depth of musical talent across Pakistan.

Airing every Saturday and Sunday across seven major television channels, Pakistan Idol has become a weekly national television event, drawing strong audience engagement and social media buzz.

While Pakistan Idol has already been available for streaming in Pakistan, it will now be accessible globally through the Begin app in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Viewers in other regions, including the United Kingdom, Germany, India, Australia, South Africa, and Nigeria, can stream the show directly on begin.watch, expanding its reach to audiences across multiple continents.

Locally, streaming will start at 8 PM and will be available live on Tapmad, Daraz, Zong, and Begin.

“The international distribution of Pakistan Idol demonstrates how far South Asian entertainment has come in reaching global audiences,” said Zoya Merchant, Director at MHL. “We are proud to see a format rooted in local culture and talent become accessible to viewers worldwide. This collaboration with Begin represents an important step toward integrating Pakistani creativity into the broader entertainment ecosystem.”

