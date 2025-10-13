BML 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
BOP 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
CPHL 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.25%)
DCL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.63%)
DGKC 238.79 Decreased By ▼ -7.03 (-2.86%)
FCCL 55.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.12%)
FFL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
GCIL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.21%)
HUBC 209.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.03%)
KEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.21%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.87%)
NBP 200.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-1.45%)
PAEL 53.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 20.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.57%)
POWER 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
PPL 184.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.99 (-2.63%)
PREMA 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.13%)
PRL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.34%)
PTC 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.68%)
SNGP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-2.28%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.78%)
TREET 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.9%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.05%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.73%)
BR100 16,790 Decreased By -257.6 (-1.51%)
BR30 53,015 Decreased By -1134.6 (-2.1%)
KSE100 160,477 Decreased By -2620.8 (-1.61%)
KSE30 49,268 Decreased By -916.7 (-1.83%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-13

Energy, mining shares drag London stocks lower

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2025 05:59am

LONDON: British stocks closed lower on Friday, as losses in heavyweight energy and miners outweighed gains in consumer shares.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 0.9 percent to 9,427.47 and ended the week 0.67 percent lower.

The mid-cap index was down 1.14 percent on Friday and also recorded a weekly loss of 1.8 percent.

The oil and gas sector was the biggest drag, down 2.9 percent as oil prices declined to multi-month lows on Friday. Shell and BP were the biggest weights on the FTSE 100 with 2.9 percent and 2.8 percent declines respectively.

The aerospace and defence sector fell 1.6 percent. Rolls-Royce fell 1.4 percent, while BAE Systems and Melrose lost 1.6 percent and 2.6 percent respectively.

Resource-linked sectors also took a hit, with precious and industrial metal miners down 1.8 percent and 2.3 percent respectively, tracking a dip in gold and copper prices.

FTSE 100 British stocks

Comments

200 characters

Energy, mining shares drag London stocks lower

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

KSE-100 recovers partially after sharp plunge amid Pak-Afghan border tensions

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

KSA urges restraint

PM to visit Egypt to attend peace summit

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, as Trump heads to Israel

Pakistan’s National Foods divests majority stake in A1 Bags and Supplies

Oil rebounds 1% after sharp losses on US-China tensions

President, PM condemn unprovoked border attacks

Torkham border closed

Read more stories