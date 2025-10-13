Energy, mining shares drag London stocks lower

LONDON: British stocks closed lower on Friday, as losses in heavyweight energy and miners outweighed gains in consumer shares.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 0.9 percent to 9,427.47 and ended the week 0.67 percent lower.

The mid-cap index was down 1.14 percent on Friday and also recorded a weekly loss of 1.8 percent.

The oil and gas sector was the biggest drag, down 2.9 percent as oil prices declined to multi-month lows on Friday. Shell and BP were the biggest weights on the FTSE 100 with 2.9 percent and 2.8 percent declines respectively.

The aerospace and defence sector fell 1.6 percent. Rolls-Royce fell 1.4 percent, while BAE Systems and Melrose lost 1.6 percent and 2.6 percent respectively.

Resource-linked sectors also took a hit, with precious and industrial metal miners down 1.8 percent and 2.3 percent respectively, tracking a dip in gold and copper prices.