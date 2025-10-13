BML 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
BOP 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
CPHL 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.25%)
DCL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.63%)
DGKC 238.79 Decreased By ▼ -7.03 (-2.86%)
FCCL 55.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.12%)
FFL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
GCIL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.21%)
HUBC 209.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.03%)
KEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.21%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.87%)
NBP 200.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-1.45%)
PAEL 53.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 20.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.57%)
POWER 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
PPL 184.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.99 (-2.63%)
PREMA 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.13%)
PRL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.34%)
PTC 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.68%)
SNGP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-2.28%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.78%)
TREET 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.9%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.05%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.73%)
BR100 16,790 Decreased By -257.6 (-1.51%)
BR30 53,015 Decreased By -1134.6 (-2.1%)
KSE100 160,477 Decreased By -2620.8 (-1.61%)
KSE30 49,268 Decreased By -916.7 (-1.83%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-13

Most Gulf markets in red on Trump’s China tariff move

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2025 05:59am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday as trade war jitters resurfaced following Donald Trump’s additional tariffs on Chinese imports.

On Friday after markets closed, Trump announced a 100 percent tariff increase on Chinese exports to the US and new export controls on all critical software, in response to China’s recent restrictions on rare earth mineral exports essential for tech and other industries.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.8 percent, hit by a 1.4 percent fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 1.4 percent decrease in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco. The kingdom’s crude oil exports to China are set to fall in November to about 40 million barrels as refiners are expected to switch to cheaper spot supply from other Middle East producers, Reuters reported on Friday, citing several sources with knowledge of the matter.

In Qatar, the index declined 0.9 percent, dragged down by a 1.8 percent slide in Qatar Islamic Bank. Brent and US crude futures fell more than USD2 a barrel, or more than 3 percent, on Friday as US Trump’s threat to impose increased tariffs on China cast a shadow over the demand outlook in a market seen as oversupplied.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index concluded flat.

Meanwhile, S&P Global upgraded Egypt’s rating by a notch on Friday, citing ongoing reforms that have led to a sharp rebound in GDP growth, while Fitch highlighted the country’s fairly high growth potential and strong support from partners in its affirmation.

Donald Trump Gulf markets china tariff

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets in red on Trump’s China tariff move

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

KSE-100 recovers partially after sharp plunge amid Pak-Afghan border tensions

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

KSA urges restraint

PM to visit Egypt to attend peace summit

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, as Trump heads to Israel

Pakistan’s National Foods divests majority stake in A1 Bags and Supplies

Oil rebounds 1% after sharp losses on US-China tensions

President, PM condemn unprovoked border attacks

Torkham border closed

Read more stories