Bangladesh launches typhoid vaccination drive

DHAKA: Bangladesh launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Sunday to protect millions of children from typhoid, a deadly and increasingly drug-resistant disease that poses a growing public health threat.

The month-long campaign aims to immunize around 50 million children aged between nine months and 15 years with a single dose of the Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV). Approved and pre-qualified by the World Health Organization (WHO), the vaccine provides protection for up to five years and is being administered free under the government’s Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI).

The vaccination push comes amid rising concerns over drug-resistant typhoid strains across South Asia.