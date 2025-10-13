BML 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
World Print 2025-10-13

French PM Lecornu races against the clock to form govt

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2025 06:00am

PARIS: French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu faces a race against time to form a government by Monday’s budget deadline, as divisions emerged within the conservative Les Republicains party over whether to accept ministerial posts in his cabinet.

Just two days after being reappointed, Lecornu must present a draft budget bill to cabinet and parliament on Monday, requiring key ministerial positions to be filled immediately amid France’s deepest political crisis in decades.

The LR party’s governing body said on Saturday that “the trust and conditions are not in place” to join Lecornu’s government, yet a majority of the party’s lower house members favour taking cabinet positions to influence the budget, according to Le Monde newspaper.

Former Prime Minister Michel Barnier, a prominent LR figure and member of the lower house, laid out strict conditions for potential participation of his party in the government, including maintaining President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial pension reform that raised the retirement age to 64.

“Our support must remain demanding and faithful to the battles we are waging for the French,” Barnier wrote on X on Saturday, listing deficit reduction, pension reform maintenance, security measures and business competitiveness as non-negotiable conditions.

Centrist party UDI said it would support the new government but ruled out taking part in it, while Horizons, a close ally of Macron’s party in parliament, said it would not join a cabinet that backed suspending the pension reform.

These red lines clash directly with left-wing parties whose support Lecornu needs to survive. Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure lamented an “endless day” following Lecornu’s reappointment and threatened to vote to topple the government unless the pension reform was suspended in an interview with La Tribune Dimanche.

