Oct 12, 2025
World

China, North Korea to strengthen strategic cooperation, KCNA says

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2025 01:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: China says it is ready to develop its relationship with North Korea to strengthen strategic cooperation in international and regional affairs, North Korea’s state media KCNA reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping made the comment in a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday, KCNA said, adding that this was a reply to Kim’s message celebrating China’s anniversary of the foundation of the Communist Party.

China and North Korea are “good neighbours, good friends”, sharing destiny and helping each other, and the friendship is growing stronger, Xi was quoted as saying.

The two leaders prepared “a blueprint” for the development of relations at the meeting during Kim’s visit to China in September, Xi said in the letter quoted by KCNA.

On Saturday, foreign ministers of Indonesia and North Korea held a meeting in Pyongyang, KCNA said in a separate report.

The two sides exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation on regional and international issues of mutual concern, KCNA said.

The two nations also signed a memorandum of understanding on mutual issues, KCNA said, without elaborating.

The Indonesian minister is among foreign visitors in North Korea participating in the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of North Korea’s ruling party, according to KCNA.

North Korea North Korean leader Kim Jong Un North Korean missiles North Korea China

