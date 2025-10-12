BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
Sports

Messi brace lifts Inter, Mueller grabs game-winner for Whitecaps

AFP Published 12 Oct, 2025 10:33am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MIAMI: Lionel Messi scored twice to spark Inter Miami to a 4-0 victory over Atlanta United, seizing the lead in Major League Soccer’s scoring table in a key victory for the Florida club.

The Argentine superstar scored his 25th and 26th goals of the season, moving ahead of Los Angeles FC’s Denis Bouanga in the race for the Golden Boot after starting the day tied with the Gabon international on 24 goals.

Miami, already assured of an MLS Cup playoff berth, continued their push for better playoff position.

They pulled level with Cincinnati on 62 points in the Eastern Conference, four points behind leaders Philadelphia, who have clinched the Supporters Shield as the team with the best regular season record in the league.

Messi’s 39th-minute strike to open the scoring was a beauty.

Baltasar Rodriguez robbed an Atlanta defender and found Messi just outside the box. Messi strode forward and curled a left-footed shot around Pedro Amador and out of the reach of Atlanta goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert in the upper left corner of the net.

Hibbert had denied Messi in the 13th minute as the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner came up empty on a string of early attempts.

Messi was instrumental in Jordi Alba’s goal that doubled Miami’s lead in the 52nd minute, lofting a ball forward to the Spaniard, who chipped a left-footed shot over Hibbert into the bottom right corner of the net.

Alba’s sixth goal of the season came on the day that Inter paid tribute to the former Spain and Barcelona star, who announced this week that he would retire at the end of the MLS season.

Uruguay’s Luis Suarez made it 3-0 in the 61st minute and Messi added his second in the 87th, knocking in a left-footed shot from the center of the box after Alba found him with a long through ball.

With MLS playing through the FIFA international window, Messi’s status for Inter’s match remained a mystery until shortly before kickoff when manager Javier Mascherano announced his lineup.

Messi and Rodrigo De Paul had trained with Argentina this week in Florida, although Messi was a spectator as Argentina beat Venezuela 1-0 in a friendly at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday.

De Paul came on as a late substitute against Venezuela and was unavailable for Inter, who had six players called up for international duty during the current window, which will also see Argentina play Puerto Rico on Monday in a match moved from Chicago to Inter’s Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Whitecaps lead West

Saturday’s game was Inter’s last regular-season home game at the venue, as they prepare to move into their new Miami Freedom Park next season.

In Orlando, former Germany and Bayern Munich star Thomas Mueller scored the game-winner late in second-half stoppage time to lift the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-1 victory over Orlando City SC and into first place in the Western Conference standings.

With 63 points, Vancouver moved three points clear of San Diego as Muller continued his rich vein of goal scoring since moving to MLS.

The 36-year-old has netted seven times in eight appearances in all competitions for the Whitecaps.

Muller sealed the victory with a long-range blast that slipped past Orlando keeper Pedro Gallese inside the right post.

Nelson Pierre had pulled Vancouver level in the 81st minute after Dagur Thorhallsson put Orlando up in the 24th.

