Energy sector under transformation: SIFC officials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s energy sector is undergoing a major transformation as key reforms supported by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) pave the way for self-reliance, reduction of circular debt and large-scale investments in generation and exploration projects, according to SIFC officials.

Officials said a comprehensive strategy is being implemented to control circular debt, alongside policy-level reforms aimed at stabilising the sector and improving financial discipline.

To address regional demand, power projects in Sukkur and southern Sindh are progressing rapidly. At the same time, hydro and solar power initiatives have been launched with the support of Saudi Arabia and China, reflecting Pakistan’s shift toward clean and sustainable energy sources.

Rs715.45bn approved for energy sector

According to SIFC officials, Shanghai Electric has begun major investment in the Thar coal block, while brownfield refineries are being upgraded to boost domestic fuel production and reduce reliance on imports.

In a major breakthrough, new gas reserves have been discovered in Mari Petroleum, Attock, Waziristan and Dadu, marking a critical step toward energy self-sufficiency.

SIFC officials emphasised that, due to the council’s facilitation and strategic reforms, Pakistan’s energy sector is now firmly on a path of development, sustainability and long-term independence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025