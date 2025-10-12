BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
Police training school attacked: 7 cops martyred, 5 militants killed in DIK

Recorder Report | AFP Published 12 Oct, 2025 04:50am

PESHAWAR: Seven policemen, including trainees, were martyred and five Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed after militants launched an attack on the police training school in Dera Ismail Khan district late Friday night, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists on the night between October 10-11 attempted to storm the training facility by breaching its perimeter security.

On the night between October 10-11, 2025, in a cowardly terrorist attack, Khawarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij targeted Police Training School in Dera Ismail Khan District.

The assailants attempted to breach the perimeter security; however, their nefarious designs were swiftly foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of law enforcement agencies’ personnel deployed on duty. In their desperation, the attackers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the gate,” it added.

Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, the ISPR said that police personnel engaged the intruders, eliminating three terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij.

“The remaining two terrorists were later cornered and neutralised in a clearance operation conducted by security forces,” the statement added.

“In this intense exchange of fire, six brave policemen, including trainees, after putting up a heroic fight, embraced martyrdom in the line of duty, while 12 policemen and one innocent civilian also got injured,” the ISPR stated.

During this heinous attack, the military’s media wing said: “India-backed terrorists attacked the mosque inside the school complex and not only desecrated the holy place of worship but also barbarically killed the imam, an innocent civilian who was performing the duties of imam at school mosque.”

The sanitisation operations in the area would continue and perpetrators of this heinous and cowardly act will be brought to justice, it added.

“Security forces alongside LEAs in step with the nation remain steadfast in their resolve to eradicate Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent civilians further strengthen our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation at all costs,” the statement concluded.

Earlier, Deputy Superintendent of Police Hafiz Muhammad Adnan said the police and security forces successfully repelled the militants, saying that all the terrorists involved in the attack were eliminated.

He said that the terrorists had launched the attack at approximately 8:30pm. The operation to eliminate the attackers continued late into the night, he added.

AFP adds: Pakistani Taliban on Saturday claimed responsibility for deadly attacks in several northwestern districts.

