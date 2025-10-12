KP CM election tomorrow: PTI SG

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja Saturday said the election of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on Monday (Oct 13).

Speaking at a news conference with other PTI leaders here, Raja said PTI stands with the martyrs and party has no soft corner for terrorists.

He said roots of terrorism were very deep which will not be controlled with operations. He questioned when this war on terrorism will come to an end.

Gandapur resigns as KP chief minister

Sohail Afridi has been nominated by PTI for the Chief Ministership. PTI leader said that Pakistan government had strained its ties with Afghan Taliban.

He said PTI is and will stand with the people of the country. He urged the powerful to stop after rigging general elections. Raja said Pakistan was facing economic problems. He said the change of provincial government was a new beginning.

Raja said PTI was being told that Governor’s rule was being imposed. The PTI leader made it clear that “the plan to resettle terrorists was not ours… we should not be blamed for those coming from across the border.”

Raja added, “whatever you want to do, do it in consultation with public representatives.”

He said there was no region in the world where there is no dialogue.

