BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BOP 32.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
CPHL 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.38%)
DCL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.03%)
DGKC 245.82 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (2.01%)
FCCL 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FFL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 31.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
HUBC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
KEL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.03%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
LOTCHEM 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.49%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.84%)
NBP 203.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.13%)
PAEL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.8%)
PIBTL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.4%)
POWER 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
PPL 189.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-2.02%)
PREMA 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.16%)
PRL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.93%)
PTC 37.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.4%)
SNGP 127.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
TPLP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.77%)
TREET 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.4%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (3%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.26%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-12

KP CM election tomorrow: PTI SG

Amjad Ali Shah Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 04:53am

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja Saturday said the election of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on Monday (Oct 13).

Speaking at a news conference with other PTI leaders here, Raja said PTI stands with the martyrs and party has no soft corner for terrorists.

He said roots of terrorism were very deep which will not be controlled with operations. He questioned when this war on terrorism will come to an end.

Gandapur resigns as KP chief minister

Sohail Afridi has been nominated by PTI for the Chief Ministership. PTI leader said that Pakistan government had strained its ties with Afghan Taliban.

He said PTI is and will stand with the people of the country. He urged the powerful to stop after rigging general elections. Raja said Pakistan was facing economic problems. He said the change of provincial government was a new beginning.

Raja said PTI was being told that Governor’s rule was being imposed. The PTI leader made it clear that “the plan to resettle terrorists was not ours… we should not be blamed for those coming from across the border.”

Raja added, “whatever you want to do, do it in consultation with public representatives.”

He said there was no region in the world where there is no dialogue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP Khyber pakhtunkhwa KP Assembly PTI KP CM KP Government Salman Akram Raja PTI Secretary General KP CM election

Comments

200 characters

KP CM election tomorrow: PTI SG

Economic development: AI policy to be implemented effectively: PM

Aurangzeb leaves for US to participate in IMF, Wold Bank annual meetings

Govt employees: Housing rent allowance to go up by 85pc

Energy sector under transformation: SIFC officials

CCP recommends separation of T&D functions within gas utilities

New code of conduct: PPIB members barred from accepting money, gifts

MoI officials barred from holding meetings with foreign diplomats

Delegation meets CM: Special Saudi Industrial Estate with 10-year income tax exemption announced

Israel-Hamas agreement: Dar, counterparts from 3 countries take stock of situation

Read more stories