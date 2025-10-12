BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BOP 32.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
CPHL 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.38%)
DCL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.03%)
DGKC 245.82 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (2.01%)
FCCL 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FFL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 31.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
HUBC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
KEL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.03%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
LOTCHEM 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.49%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.84%)
NBP 203.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.13%)
PAEL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.8%)
PIBTL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.4%)
POWER 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
PPL 189.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-2.02%)
PREMA 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.16%)
PRL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.93%)
PTC 37.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.4%)
SNGP 127.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
TPLP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.77%)
TREET 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.4%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (3%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.26%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-12

Cause of death: There’s no time limit for dead body disinterment: LHC

Hamid Nawaz Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 05:40am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court held that to know the cause of death, there is no time limit for disinterment of dead body and thereafter conducting postmortem examination over the same.

The court observed that it is the legitimate right of every person to know the cause of death of his beloved one.

The court passed this order in a petition of Zainab Bibi who approached the court against the decisions of the lower courts denying postmortem of her deceased daughter Robina Bibi.

The petitioner claimed that in laws of her daughter including Muhammad Aamer, Sakhi Muhammad, Nusrat Bibi and Shoukat Ali administered poisonous drugs to her daughter, who was pregnant, she ultimately died in hospital.

The court said the petitioner being mother is legal heir of the deceased who wants exhumation and autopsy of dead body of her daughter, therefore, she has every right to know cause of death of her deceased daughter.

The court also observed the question that whether death of a deceased person has occurred in natural way or otherwise could only be resolved after conducting autopsy and added that the disinterment of dead body of Robina well as autopsy over her dead body will secure ends of justice.

The court set aside the impugned orders and observed that impugned orders are not sustainable in the eyes of law.

The court, therefore, directed the magistrate Depalpur and medical superintendent DHQ Okara to make arrangements for disinterment of corpse of Robina and conducting postmortem examination over the same.

The court also directed the District Police Officer, Okara will ensure provision of police assistance as and when required by the magistrate for compliance of this order.

The court observed that exhumation of dead body and thereafter post mortem examination over the same would even save interest of the proposed accused persons because if post mortem examination report negates unnatural death, then it would exonerate them forever, the court added.

The court said that if dead body of any deceased person has been buried without carrying out autopsy and suspicion has been raised qua said death, then allowing disinterment/exhumation of dead body for the purpose of autopsy is a reasonable approach and even no time limit has been provided by the statute/medical jurisprudence, in this regard the court concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

police LHC Lahore High Court postmortem

Comments

200 characters

Cause of death: There’s no time limit for dead body disinterment: LHC

Economic development: AI policy to be implemented effectively: PM

Aurangzeb leaves for US to participate in IMF, Wold Bank annual meetings

Govt employees: Housing rent allowance to go up by 85pc

Energy sector under transformation: SIFC officials

CCP recommends separation of T&D functions within gas utilities

New code of conduct: PPIB members barred from accepting money, gifts

MoI officials barred from holding meetings with foreign diplomats

Delegation meets CM: Special Saudi Industrial Estate with 10-year income tax exemption announced

Israel-Hamas agreement: Dar, counterparts from 3 countries take stock of situation

KP CM election tomorrow: PTI SG

Read more stories