BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BOP 32.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
CPHL 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.38%)
DCL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.03%)
DGKC 245.82 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (2.01%)
FCCL 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FFL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 31.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
HUBC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
KEL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.03%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
LOTCHEM 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.49%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.84%)
NBP 203.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.13%)
PAEL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.8%)
PIBTL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.4%)
POWER 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
PPL 189.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-2.02%)
PREMA 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.16%)
PRL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.93%)
PTC 37.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.4%)
SNGP 127.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
TPLP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.77%)
TREET 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.4%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (3%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.26%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
World Print 2025-10-12

Bangladesh army says arrest warrants against officers affecting morale

AFP Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 05:45am

DHAKA: The Bangladesh army said Saturday that arrest warrants issued against senior officers had affected troop morale ahead of elections, but pledged to uphold justice amid rising tensions.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued warrants for two dozen military officers over their alleged role in enforced disappearances during ousted premier Sheikh Hasina’s rule.

The tribunal is prosecuting former senior figures connected to Hasina’s ousted government and her now-banned Awami League party.

The warrants followed an inquiry commission’s verification of more than 250 cases of disappearances, allegedly carried out by security forces, spanning the 15 years that Hasina’s Awami League was in power.

Major General Md Hakimuzzaman, the army’s adjutant general, acknowledged the impact of the tribunal’s move.

“I can’t deny that the arrest warrants against military officers are affecting us, but we will remain steadfast in ensuring justice,” Hakimuzzaman told reporters in Dhaka.

The interim government, led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, has formed the commission to investigate cases of disappearances and has received around 1,700 complaints so far.

Hakimuzzaman said 15 serving officers had been taken into custody following the warrants.

“They are detached from their families and are being held in high-security detention with guards and other necessary arrangements,” he said.

The officers are expected to appear before the ICT on October 22. “There are certain issues that need to be resolved soon, and we will seek answers from the appropriate authority,” Hakimuzzaman added.

This marks the first time such a large number of senior-ranking former and serving security officials are likely to face civilian trials in Bangladesh.

