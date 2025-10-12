BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BOP 32.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
CPHL 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.38%)
DCL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.03%)
DGKC 245.82 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (2.01%)
FCCL 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FFL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 31.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
HUBC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
KEL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.03%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
LOTCHEM 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.49%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.84%)
NBP 203.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.13%)
PAEL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.8%)
PIBTL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.4%)
POWER 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
PPL 189.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-2.02%)
PREMA 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.16%)
PRL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.93%)
PTC 37.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.4%)
SNGP 127.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
TPLP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.77%)
TREET 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.4%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (3%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.26%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-12

At least 37 dead in Mexico floods

AFP Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 05:46am

MEXICO: Floods caused by torrential rains have killed at least 37 people in Mexico in recent days and left behind a trail of destruction, the government said Saturday.

Mexico’s civil defense authorities reported intense rainfall in 31 of 32 states, causing rivers to overflow, flooding entire villages, triggering landslides and collapsing roads and bridges.

The central state of Hidalgo has been among the worst-affected areas, with authorities there reporting at least 22 dead, 1,000 homes damaged and 90 communities inaccessible to rescuers, the federal security secretariat said.

It said that neighboring Puebla state had at least nine dead.

Around 80,000 people have been affected by the extreme weather in Puebla alone, the state government said.

Floods have killed five people in the eastern state of Veracruz and one in Queretaro state, in central Mexico, officials said.

“We are working to support the population, reopen roads and get the power back on,” President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on X after a meeting with local officials and members of her cabinet.

She added that thousands of troops as well as boats, planes and helicopters have been deployed to assist the rescue efforts.

The military will help distribute aid in affected areas, with more than 5,400 troops deployed, along with rescue equipment and vehicles.

Shelters were open for those displaced from their homes. The main disaster area has been Sierra Madre Oriental, a mountain range that runs parallel to the Gulf of Mexico coast.

floods torrential rains Mexico floods Mexico government

Comments

200 characters

At least 37 dead in Mexico floods

Economic development: AI policy to be implemented effectively: PM

Aurangzeb leaves for US to participate in IMF, Wold Bank annual meetings

Govt employees: Housing rent allowance to go up by 85pc

Energy sector under transformation: SIFC officials

CCP recommends separation of T&D functions within gas utilities

New code of conduct: PPIB members barred from accepting money, gifts

MoI officials barred from holding meetings with foreign diplomats

Delegation meets CM: Special Saudi Industrial Estate with 10-year income tax exemption announced

Israel-Hamas agreement: Dar, counterparts from 3 countries take stock of situation

KP CM election tomorrow: PTI SG

Read more stories