BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BOP 32.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
CPHL 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.38%)
DCL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.03%)
DGKC 245.82 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (2.01%)
FCCL 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FFL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 31.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
HUBC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
KEL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.03%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
LOTCHEM 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.49%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.84%)
NBP 203.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.13%)
PAEL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.8%)
PIBTL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.4%)
POWER 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
PPL 189.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-2.02%)
PREMA 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.16%)
PRL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.93%)
PTC 37.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.4%)
SNGP 127.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
TPLP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.77%)
TREET 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.4%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (3%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.26%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
North Korea shows off ‘most powerful’ missile at military parade

AFP Published 12 Oct, 2025 05:50am

SEOUL: North Korea showed off its “most powerful” intercontinental ballistic missile at a military parade attended by top officials from Russia and China, Pyongyang’s state media reported Saturday.

The event to mark 80 years under the ruling Workers’ Party came as leader Kim Jong Un has been emboldened by the war in Ukraine, securing critical support from Russia after sending thousands of North Korean troops to fight alongside Moscow’s forces.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, attended the parade Friday alongside Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Vietnam’s leader To Lam — all seated near Kim, according to images released by the official Korean Central News Agency.

The spectacle featured some of the country’s most advanced weapons, including its new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which state media described as its “most powerful nuclear strategic weapon system” whose “strike range knows no bounds.”

The Hwasong-20 has not yet been demonstrated in flight tests, but the “Kim regime clearly seeks the capability to destroy cities around the world,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

