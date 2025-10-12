BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
2 terrorists killed, 2 injured in KP’s Hasan Khel

INP Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 05:54am

PESHAWAR: Two terrorists were killed and two injured on Saturday during an ongoing operation in the Hasan Khel tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Peshawar district, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Dr Mian Saeed told.

Mian added that three terrorists have been intercepted, and additional reinforcements have been dispatched for the ongoing operation. “Hasan Khel police, displaying courage, bravery and professionalism, have repelled the terrorist attack,” he said in a statement.

“There are fears that the terrorists may be killed during the exchange of fire, as the police thwarted their nefarious intentions through timely action,” the statement said, adding that heavy police force had been called in.

