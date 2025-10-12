Two FBR officials killed in terrorist attack in Kohat

PESHAWAR: Two officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar died in a terrorist attack in Kohat, said a statement issued by the RTO office here on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of October 11, 2025, at approximately 2:00 AM, while they were performing their official duties at a check post near Kohat Toll Plaza where they were attacked by unidentified armed assailants. Both officials embraced shahadat on the spot in this senseless and cowardly act of terrorism.

FBR and RTO Peshawar have announced their tragic martyrdom of Muqaddar Ali and Muhammad Nazar with profound grief sorrow. Both were dedicated officials of the FBR and RTO.

The FBR and RTO, Peshawar, extend their deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. We stand in solidarity with them during this time of immense grief and loss.

Muqaddar Ali, Naib Qasid and Muhammad Nazar, Sepoy were exemplary officials and valuable assets to the RTO, Peshawar. Their unwavering dedication and sacrifice in the line of duty will always be remembered and honoured. The FBR pays tribute to their commitment and recognizes their ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

Their martyrdom is a source of strength and inspiration for the entire FBR workforce. These acts of terror will not intimidate or deter us. On the contrary, they reinforce our determination to serve the country with even greater resolve and courage.

The FBR and Inland Revenue Service (RTO, Peshawar) strongly condemns this heinous act of terrorism. We remain committed to our mission and duties, and such cowardly attacks will never shake our resolve to serve Pakistan with integrity and fearlessness.

