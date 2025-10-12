BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
Sindh govt policies reflect partnership, progress & investor assurance: Hemnani

Recorder Report Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:10am

KARACHI: Spokesperson for the Government of Sindh, Sukhdev Hemnani, has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh Government continues to strengthen investor confidence through reform-oriented governance, transparent Public–Private Partnerships and progressive industrial policy.

Hemnani highlighted that the Khairpur Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has been recognized among Asia-Pacific’s top industrial zones in the Global Free Zones of the Year 2025 - Best Industrial Zones Awards by fDi Intelligence, a division of the Financial Times (UK).

“This international recognition reflects Sindh’s success in fostering credible, transparent, and investor-friendly partnerships,” he said.

He added that under the PPP’s inclusive economic vision, Sindh has emerged as one of Pakistan’s most attractive investment destinations, drawing both local and foreign capital into manufacturing, logistics, and agro-industrial sectors. “Our focus is on supporting enterprise and sustaining growth through policy consistency and collaboration,” he noted.

The spokesperson said that the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, a CPEC priority project, is also being developed through SEZMC. “Dhabeji SEZ is projected to bring in more than $3billion in investment and create over 100,000 new jobs,” he added.

He further said that Sindh’s public-private partnership framework was ranked 6th in Asia by The Economist Intelligence Unit’s Infrascope Report, recognizing the province’s strong institutional capacity and transparent regulatory environment for partnerships with the private sector.

“Sindh’s policies reflect partnership, progress and investor assurance. The PPP-led Sindh Government remains committed to sustainable growth and expanding opportunities for all,” Hemnani said.

