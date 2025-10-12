BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
NFL launches book to raise awareness of climate action in children

Recorder Report Published October 12, 2025

KARACHI: In an effort to promote environmental consciousness among young readers, National Foods Limited (NFL) has supported the launch of a new children’s storybook, “Sheena’s Flight – A Journey Through Pakistan’s Changing Waters,” authored by Nusser Sayeed, CEO and Founder of GoRead.pk. The book uses the power of storytelling to raise children’s awareness about climate action, water conservation, and sustainability, encouraging them to become active stewards of the planet.

The book both in Urdu and English takes children on a captivating journey across Pakistan’s landscapes — from the Baltoro Glacier and River Indus to the Thar Desert and mangrove forests — highlighting how climate change and pollution are threatening the country’s vital water resources.

Through the eyes of Sheena and her wise owl companion, Wyzoo, the story simplifies complex issues like global warming, deforestation, and water scarcity, turning them into a relatable and empowering tale. The book inspires children to become part of the solution by forming “Climate Smart Communities” and adopting everyday habits that promote sustainability.

Speaking at the gathering, Abrar Hasan, Global CEO of National Foods Limited, said, “Storytelling is at the heart of culture, shaping how communities think, act, and behave. National Foods, an evolving Pakistani multinational, has supported social and community betterment for over 50 years. We are honoured to collaborate with GoRead.pk for Sheena’s Flight — a story focused on Climate Literacy and Education. National Foods believes education is a powerful tool for long-term community-driven change, and we are proud to support women-led organizations creating impactful change.”

Addressing the audience, Ms Nusser Sayeed shared, “GoRead.pk continues to lead impactful storytelling initiatives for children in underserved communities, aiming to foster critical thinking, empathy, and environmental stewardship through joyful learning experiences.”

Illustrated by Saleha Ghani, the book combines vivid artwork with engaging narration, making environmental education both fun and meaningful. Its additional features — including “Did You Know?” fact pages, comprehension questions, and a glossary — make it a valuable resource for schools and families alike.

As a token of appreciation, Sheena’s Flight was presented to attending young readers, parents, and sustainability advocates. The book is now available for purchase via GoRead.pk, enabling families, educators, and institutions nationwide to inspire a new generation of environmentally conscious citizens.

