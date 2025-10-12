BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
Polio drive launched in Abbottabad

INP Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 07:07am

ABBOTTABAD: Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sarmad Saleem Akram Saturday formally launched the four-day anti-polio campaign at the Divisional Headquarters Abbottabad by administering polio and Vitamin A drops to children.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad, Medical Superintendent DHQ, DSP Headquarters, Deputy DHO, WHO Area Coordinator, District Khateeb, representatives of WHO, health coordinators, and other district and health officials.

According to the district administration, during the campaign scheduled from October 13 to 16, 2025, a total of 225,469 children under the age of five across 54 union councils of Abbottabad district will be administered polio vaccine and Vitamin A drops.

Children aged 6 to 11 months will receive blue-colored Vitamin A liquid capsules, while those aged 12 to 59 months will be given red-colored Vitamin A drops.

To ensure full coverage, 1,688 vaccination teams have been deployed to conduct door-to-door immunization, supervised by 64 UC Medical Officers (UCMOs) and 38 DPMTs. The district administration, including Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and Additional Assistant Commissioners, will also monitor the campaign’s progress.

Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram directed the Health Department to improve efficiency, ensure that no child is left unvaccinated, and strictly adhere to SOPs. He also instructed the police to provide foolproof security to the vaccination teams.

polio drive polio cases Abbottabad Sarmad Saleem Akram

