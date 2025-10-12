Funeral prayers of seven martyrs offered

D I KHAN: The funeral prayers of seven martyrs of Police Training School were offered here at Ijaz Shaheed Police Line on Saturday.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah and outgoing Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also attended the funeral prayers.

The police contingent paid salute to martyrs policemen and floral wreaths were laid on their coffins.

IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed, senior civil, military and police officers also attended the funeral prayers. A large number of relatives of the martyrs and citizens were also present on the occasion.