Islamabad Capital Territory reports two brutal murders

ISLAMABAD: Two people were brutally murdered and dozens of incidents of carjacking, robbery, and street crime were reported across various police jurisdictions in the federal capital over the past week, raising serious concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation, even within the heavily guarded city.

According to data compiled by Business Recorder, a total of 48 criminal cases were registered during the week. Out of these, 31 cases pertained to vehicle theft, including 28 motorcycles and three cars. The city also saw eight armed robberies and seven incidents of street crime, during which victims were held at gunpoint and deprived of mobile phones, cash, jewellery, and other valuables.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, two cases of killings were reported, sparking fears of increasing violence possibly linked to organized crime networks.

Some police jurisdictions have emerged as crime hotspots, including areas under the Industrial Area, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Margalla, and Noon police stations. Criminal gangs operating in these sectors are reportedly becoming bolder in their activities, exploiting security gaps.

In a particularly shocking incident last week, Ihsan Elahi, a director at the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), was shot dead, and Qasir Ashfaq, a commissioner of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), was critically injured when unknown assailants opened fire near a high-security zone under the jurisdiction of Kohsar Police Station. The attackers were reportedly riding a motorcycle. Police have registered a case under Sections 302, 324, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code following a complaint by the deceased’s brother, Waqas Elahi.

In another disturbing incident, a young man was gunned down at Golra Mor Chowk after withdrawing cash from an ATM. The robbers, also on a motorcycle, attempted to snatch the money, and upon resistance, shot the victim dead. The incident occurred within the limits of Noon Police Station. The suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

Meanwhile, in a home invasion reported in the Secretariat Police Station limits, armed men broke into the residence of a local citizen, Wagar, held his family hostage at gunpoint for nearly an hour, and looted cash, gold jewellery, and other valuables before escaping.

During the last week, four cases of auto theft, two cases of street crime and one case of robbery reported to Industrial area police station, one case of murder, four cases of auto theft and one case street crime registered at Kohsar police station.

