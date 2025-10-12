BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BOP 32.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
CPHL 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.38%)
DCL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.03%)
DGKC 245.82 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (2.01%)
FCCL 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FFL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 31.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
HUBC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
KEL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.03%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
LOTCHEM 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.49%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.84%)
NBP 203.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.13%)
PAEL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.8%)
PIBTL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.4%)
POWER 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
PPL 189.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-2.02%)
PREMA 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.16%)
PRL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.93%)
PTC 37.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.4%)
SNGP 127.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
TPLP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.77%)
TREET 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.4%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (3%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.26%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-12

CJP Yahya Afridi reaffirms his commitment to judicial independence

Recorder Report Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 07:14am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi reaffirming his commitment to judicial independence reiterated that every judicial officer will be fully supported in the discharge of his duties in accordance with law and protected from undue influence.

The Chief Justice reaffirming judiciary’s commitment to extending access to justice across Pakistan’s most remote regions undertook a landmark visit to Upper Chitral – the farthest district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Speaking to the Judicial Officers and Members of the Bar at Booni, the CJP observed that Booni, being the terminal judicial post serving the people of this remote region, was chosen in view of a discernible disconnect between the underserved population of Pakistan’s farthest areas and the Access to Justice Development Fund, which warranted immediate attention.

Engaging with Judicial Officers and Bar Associations of Upper and Lower Chitral, the Chief Justice commended their dedication under challenging circumstances and emphasized that the Bench and Bar are equal partners in upholding the rule of law. He underscored integrity, mutual respect, and accountability as essential pillars of judicial independence and assured full institutional support for strengthening the district judiciary, being the main facet of justice system.

Highlighting ongoing reforms, the Chief Justice announced that over Rs3.3 billion have been allocated out of relevant window of the Access to Justice Development Fund and grants from Federal Government to upgrade court infrastructure and public facilities by August 2026. It was informed that at the completion of these locally customized projects, all districts and tehsils will have solar-powered courts, e-libraries, water filtration plants, women facilitation centers, and legal aid for unrepresented litigants, funded through the Access to Justice Development Fund. These reforms are being implemented through the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC), comprising all Chief Justices of the High Courts, it was added.

Justice Yahya underscored that measures are underway to set in place systems for performance evaluation of judges based on Rule of Law indicators, standardized recruitment and training systems, formation of District Judiciary Policy Forums, uniform service structures, and digital transformation of courts in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology.

International partnerships are also progressing, with MoUs being finalized with the Supreme People’s Court of China and the Constitutional Court of Türkiye to enhance judicial cooperation.

Besides witnessing the inauguration of video link facility extended by Peshawar High Court at Booni, Chief Justice attended the historic Langlands School and College and appreciated its enduring role in education and community service.

The visit signifies the institution’s resolve to bring justice closer to citizens, ensuring equitable access and institutional presence across Pakistan’s farthest districts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SC law justice system CJP Yahya Afridi Judicial independence

Comments

200 characters

CJP Yahya Afridi reaffirms his commitment to judicial independence

Economic development: AI policy to be implemented effectively: PM

Aurangzeb leaves for US to participate in IMF, Wold Bank annual meetings

Govt employees: Housing rent allowance to go up by 85pc

Energy sector under transformation: SIFC officials

CCP recommends separation of T&D functions within gas utilities

New code of conduct: PPIB members barred from accepting money, gifts

MoI officials barred from holding meetings with foreign diplomats

Delegation meets CM: Special Saudi Industrial Estate with 10-year income tax exemption announced

Israel-Hamas agreement: Dar, counterparts from 3 countries take stock of situation

KP CM election tomorrow: PTI SG

Read more stories