LDA to hold auction on 21st

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will hold its next auction on October 21 at the Expo Centre, which will feature residential and commercial plots from various schemes, public utility sites, petrol pumps, marquee sites, and cafes in the LDA sports complexes.

This was disclosed during a meeting that was chaired by LDA DG Tahir Farooq here on Saturday which focused on revenue generation and reviewed various proposals aimed at increasing revenue from all sections of the LDA.

The meeting was attended by the LDA Chief Engineer, Additional DG UP, Chief Town Planners, Chief Metropolitan Planners, the Director of Auctions, Director of LDA City, Director of LDA Avenue One, Director of Revenue, Deputy Director of Finance, NESPAK representatives, and engineering officers.

The meeting also examined proposals for enhanced services for residents in LDA City Business Bay, as well as other residential and commercial plots and LDA’s own schemes.

