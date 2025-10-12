BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
Jamaat-e-Islami urges unity amongst Muslims

Recorder Report Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 07:23am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has said that imperialist systems continue to dominate the world, while Muslims and oppressed nations in regions like Palestine and Kashmir face relentless tyranny and injustice.

In prevailing situation, he added while addressing teachers of religious seminaries at Mansoorah on Saturday, Islamic movements must advance with a comprehensive and coordinated strategy to free humanity from imperialism.

JI Emir urged teachers to unite the Ummah on shared beliefs and objectives.

JI Vice Emir Dr Ata ur Rehman and Secretary Information Shakil Turabi were also present on occasion.

Rehman paid tribute to the sacrifices of the people of Palestine and Hamas, claiming that the Islamic movement had demonstrated exceptional strategic vision and diplomatic wisdom following its resistance to Zionist aggression. “The people of Gaza have proven themselves to be a great nation. Hamas compelled Israel and the global powers to come to the negotiating table and advanced the Trump peace process on its own terms.”

Rehman said that JI is a movement for the establishment of Islam, working above sectarian lines for the unity of the Ummah. “Jamaat-e-Islami is active in diverse fields — including education, social welfare, and politics — solely for the benefit of the people of Pakistan.”

The JI leader emphasized that seminary teachers bear a heavy responsibility to guide people. “Disagreement based on argument is not our weakness — it is our strength,” he added. “Despite criticism from liberal and secular quarters, we must continue striving for the promotion of Islamic values in society. The results rest with Allah, the Almighty.” The JI Emir also responded to several questions from the participants during the session.

