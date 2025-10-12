BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
Farmers to get 400,000 packets of vegetable seeds

Zahid Baig Published 12 Oct, 2025 07:27am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched an initiative to distribute 400,000 packets of vegetable seeds free of cost to farmers across the province, particularly targeting growers in flood-affected areas, to boost vegetable production and ensure food security.

According to Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, the move aims not only to help farmers re-cultivate their damaged lands but also to meet the nutritional requirements of the province’s growing population.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore to review measures for enhancing vegetable cultivation, Sahoo emphasized that vegetables play a vital role in a balanced diet and contribute to building a healthy society. He said that farmers are being equipped with comprehensive guidance on modern production technologies to increase yields significantly.

He further informed that the Agriculture Department is also promoting kitchen gardening to encourage citizens to grow their own vegetables. Under this initiative, each kitchen gardening pack includes seeds of eight vegetable varieties sufficient for cultivation on five marlas of land.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Agriculture (Admin) Ijaz Munir, Director Generals Agriculture Punjab Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Dr. Abdul Qayyum, and Agriculture Department Consultant Dr. Anjum Ali, along with other senior officials.

