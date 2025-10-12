Alhamra welcomes world to Punjab Maas Int’l Theatre Festival 2025

LAHORE: The Punjab Maas International Theatre Festival 2025, organized under the patronage of the Government of Punjab and hosted at Alhamra, continued with extraordinary momentum on its second day, transforming Lahore’s cultural heart into a space of artistic brilliance and global exchange.

The day opened with a deeply insightful panel discussion titled “Theatre and Mother Languages,” moderated by Ali Usman Bajwa, featuring legendary artists Waseem Abbas and Salman Shahid. The speakers emphasized that theatre performed in one’s native language carries emotional honesty, cultural wisdom, and an authentic human connection that transcends translation.

“A mother tongue is not just a linguistic tool, it is the emotional rhythm of life,” noted one of the panelists, highlighting how native expression allows theatre to mirror the lived truths of ordinary people.

The discussion reflected how the use of indigenous languages in performance revives forgotten idioms, local humour, and folk narratives while reinforcing cultural belonging.

Later, Alhamra’s stages came alive with two powerful theatrical productions. The Maas Foundation presented “The Zero Line,” a gripping performance exploring the themes of separation, borders, and human endurance. At the same time, Ajoka Theatre, in collaboration with Alhamra, staged “Yeh Auratain Kahan Gayeen,” a compelling tribute to women’s resilience, freedom, and identity, and “Ugly Dad” by Land Staging Theatre Company, China. Each production presented a distinct cultural lens: one rooted in the emotional intensity of local narratives and the other showcasing the sharp aesthetics of modern international theatre. Together, they transformed Alhamra’s stage into a global dialogue of ideas, emotions, and art.

Beyond the stage, Alhamra’s open lawns and cultural corridors turned into a festive celebration of art and community. Visitors thronged food stalls, craft exhibits, and open-air cultural corners. At the same time, musicians and performers kept the spirit of Punjab alive through rhythm and colours; the festival’s atmosphere brimmed with artistic energy, laughter, and cross-cultural camaraderie.

Executive Director Alhamra Mahboob Alam remarked, “When theatre speaks in the voice of its people, it becomes more than performance; it becomes reflection, memory, and resistance. Through this festival, we celebrate the human stories that connect cultures beyond borders.”

As the festival progresses, anticipation builds for October 12, featuring Maas Foundation’s emotionally charged “Permasher Singh” and France’s La Volga Theatre Company presenting their acclaimed international production “Monsieur et Makame O.” Workshops and interactive sessions scheduled for the day promise to offer students and artists’ deeper insight into performance, narrative, and creative collaboration.

