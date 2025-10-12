BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
Punjab to give away ration cards to ‘Suthra Punjab’ workers

Recorder Report Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 07:29am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to include the workers hired under the ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme in the ‘Maryam Nawaz ration cards’ scheme.

In this connection, Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique chaired a meeting held here on Saturday; Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul and Additional Secretary Ahmer Kaifi were also present, while CEOs of all waste management companies attended the meeting via video link.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister said that the heroes who keep Punjab clean even during the hot, cold and rainy weather will get the additional facility of ration cards. “So far, 90,000 workers have been registered with Social Security Institution (PESSI), while the registration of another 42,000 workers is in the final stages,” he added.

While directing to complete the remaining registration process by next week, he said that the waste management companies will submit contribution of six months for the issuance of ration cards; however, the Punjab government will pay three months’ contribution for those workers whose contribution falls short. He added that under the vision of providing maximum relief to the workers, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered to include Suthra Punjab workers in the programme specifically.

The Minister expressed satisfaction over the fact that PESSI will appoint its focal person for each waste management company. He praised the CEOs of Faisalabad and Sahiwal for completing the registration target on time and expressed his determination that, in the future, other cash payments through ration cards will also be considered.

On this occasion, officers of the Bank of Punjab and the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) briefed the Minister.

