Austrian envoy calls on governor Punjab

LAHORE: The newly- appointed Austrian Ambassador to Pakistan Wolfgang Oliver Kutschera called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, here at Governor’s House and discussed matters of mutual interest, including diplomatic and trade relations between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Austria are based on mutual respect and cooperation and are becoming stronger with the passage of time. He said that there is a need to further promote cooperation between the two countries in trade, energy, infrastructure and other sectors.

The governor said that the Pakistan People’s Party has always improved diplomatic relations with its friendly countries. He added that it is a great pleasure that Austrian companies are setting up a hydel project on the Chenab and Jhelum rivers, which will provide free electricity to the people of the surrounding areas. He further said that the Pakistan People’s Party’s manifesto is that bread, cloth and housing should be available to every poor person. He said that at present, expensive electricity in Pakistan is a big problem for the poor person.

