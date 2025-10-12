BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
Anti-polio drive to begin tomorrow

Recorder Report Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 07:40am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah chaired an important meeting regarding the upcoming polio eradication campaign.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, Health Secretary Rehan Iqbal Baloch, EOC Coordinator Irshad Hussain Sodhr and all commissioners, deputy commissioners, DHOs and assistant commissioners through video link.

The meeting reviewed the current status of polio in Sindh, the preparedness of the upcoming campaign and the performance of field teams.

The chief secretary said the National Immunization Days (NIDs) will be conducted across Sindh from 13th to 19th October 2025, targeting 10.6 million under-five children to be administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) along with Vitamin A supplements and Over 80,000 polio workers will participate in the campaign.

The Chief Secretary highlighted that the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had directed all Parliamentarians to play an active role in the campaign and help persuade refusing parents to vaccinate their children. He emphasized that the cooperation of public representatives is vital to ensure every child receives protection against polio.

The Chief Secretary directed all Deputy Commissioners to submit daily reports on refusal cases and instructed Assistant Commissioners to monitor the campaign at the Union Council (UC) level. Expressing dissatisfaction over the performance of Assistant Commissioner Sobhodero, Assistant Commissioner Gambat, and Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, the Chief Secretary warned that negligence in the campaign will not be tolerated.

