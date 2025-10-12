BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
LHC orders PFSA to clarify chemical details in reports

Published October 12, 2025

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court directed the Director General of Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) to ensure in future that chemical composition/formula, chemical name, structure, molecular weight, chemical code and chemical properties/sedative or toxic effect of the substance will be mentioned in the report in crystal clear manner.

The court also observed that if for any valid reason, it is not possible for the laboratory to determine the exact nature of the substance or detail of its components, then laboratory has to give comprehensive detail as well as reasons in the report, in this regard.

The court passed this order in a post-arrest bail filed by Naveed Hussain in a narcotic case and allowed post arrest bail to the petitioner as the substance sent in this case to PFSA was not found as heroin.

